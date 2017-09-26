MillerCoors raises $70K for LGBTQ organizations

MILWAUKEE — One drink at a time, MillerCoors has raised thousands to help LGBTQ nonprofits. The company announced Tuesday, September 26th it raised $72,000 through its 2017 Tap Into Change program. MillerCoors works directly with local bars and restaurants to promote equality by donating a percentage of sales to nonprofits in support of the LGBTQ community in select cities nationwide.

“We are thrilled with the results of this year’s Tap Into Change program,” said Karina Diehl, MillerCoors director of community affairs. “As a company that celebrates Pride all year long, we’ll continue to extend our support to the LGBTQ community through long-standing partnerships, like HRC, and our employee resource group: LAGER (LGBTQ and Allies Group Employee Resources). MillerCoors has a proven track record of supporting the causes most crucial to the LGBTQ community and we remain committed to advancing diversity and inclusion within the company and across the communities we serve.”

“MillerCoors was named our 2014 Corporate Partner of the Year for their support for LGBTQ issues,” said Jason Rae, president & ceo of the Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce. “We’re thankful for the company’s long and dedicated commitment to serving Wisconsin’s LGBTQ population and supporting diversity and inclusion in the workplace.”

According to a news release from MillerCoors, the company has a long history of improving diversity within its workplace and was awarded the 2016 Corporate Equality Award from the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), receiving a 100 percent rating on HRC Corporate Equality Index for the past 14 years. MillerCoors was also the first company in the alcohol beverage industry to provide domestic partner benefits and has donated $300,000 toward LGBTQ nonprofit organizations in 2017. This is part of the company’s ongoing commitment to promote diversity within the company and the communities it serves as part of the new 2025 Global Goals, developed in partnership with Molson Coors.

The news release states MillerCoors partnerships with the HRC, Matthew Shepard Foundation and other nationwide LGBTQ organizations are working to advance equality for the LGBTQ community.

“Complementing their inclusive policies, MillerCoors has been a visible force within the LGBTQ community for many years and has showcased this support loud and proud,” said Jason Bricker, Director of Corporate Relations, Human Rights Campaign. “MillerCoors has supported the Human Rights Campaign since 1995 through various event sponsorships within the organization both locally and nationally. This level of support and commitment allows our organization to thrive and continue to do the work we do for the LGBTQ community.”