Milwaukee Co. Sheriff’s Office piecing together I-43 shooting; recovers 19 shell casings

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office is releasing more details into shots fired incident that happened on I-43 northbound near the Marquette Interchange Monday, September 25th, which caused the freeway to be shut down for several hours.

The sheriff’s office has been piecing together witness accounts, saying it appears the occupant of one vehicle was the intended target. Witness descriptions of the vehicles involved do not provide specific vehicles, but one is described as a dark red or maroon SUV, and the other is a dark red sedan.

The incident played out on I-43 northbound near Walnut Street; a southbound vehicle was struck by a bullet — and a northbound vehicle was hit by the SUV firing the shot as it took off from the scene.

No one was hurt.

Officials say 19 shell casings were found on the freeway.

Investigators are reviewing Department of Transportation video trying to find the vehicle that fired the shots.