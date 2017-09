MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing 11-year-old child.

Epryincez Golden was last seen at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 24th at a home in the neighborhood near 19th and Vienna.

Golden is a female, black, 5’4” tall, approximately 130 pounds, with a thin build, black hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen her is asked to call MPD’s Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.