“We know who he is:” Shots fired at officers near 9th and Cleveland; suspect still on the run

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are searching for a known convicted felon who fled from police and shot at officers multiples times Tuesday evening, September 26th.

According to Milwaukee Police Chief Ed Flynn, officers responded to a report of an attempted armed robbery of a business near 15th and West Lincoln around 7:40 p.m.

The suspect fled in a vehicle that later crashed near 9th and Cleveland. At that time, police say the suspect got out of the SUV and fired shots at officers and officers returned fire.

Police say the known suspect has not been found. He is a 32-year-old man and convicted felon with open felony cases. Officers are using police K-9s to help in their search.

Chief Flynn says they’re confident he will be caught.

“We have an identification for that suspect, he is a convicted felon and he is currently wanted for two other felony crimes. So he’s a serious criminal and we’re going to do our best to apprehend him tonight — but if we don’t get him tonight, we will get him because we know who he is,” said Flynn.

Two firearms were recovered at the scene, one inside the vehicle and another in the direction the suspect fled.

The investigation is ongoing.

