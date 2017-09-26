Octavion Spencer accused of carjacking 68-year-old woman, leading police on pursuit

MILWAUKEE — 18-year-old Octavion Spencer of Milwaukee faces robbery and fleeing an officer charges in connection a carjacking and police pursuit incident that happened on Tuesday, September 19th.

Spencer is accused of stealing a vehicle from a 68-year-old woman at the Pick ‘n Save store on Green Bay in Brown Deer — and then leading police on pursuit that lasted eight minutes.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim told police she placed her groceries in her car, put her shopping cart in the car corral and then walked back to her car. As she approached the vehicle, the complaint says “the defendant came up to the driver’s side door of the car.” He grabbed the car keys from the victim and entered the car and eventually drove off.

The complaint indicates Spencer then led police on a pursuit that reached speeds of up to 89 mph over nearly eight miles.

Spencer was eventually stopped and arrested on Good Hope Rd. a few blocks west of 76th St.

The robbery charge comes with a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison and $50,000 in fines. The fleeing an officer charge has a maximum penalty of three-and-a-half years in prison and $10,000 in fines.

Spencer is due in court on October 4th for his preliminary hearing.