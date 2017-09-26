Police: 3 shot, injured in 2 separate shooting incidents in Milwaukee; suspects sought

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened late Monday night, September 25th. Both incidents occurred around 10:00 p.m.

The first shooting happened near 26th and Roosevelt. Police say a 24-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman are being treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting and to identify the suspect(s).

Authorities are investigating another shooting that happened near Fond du Lac and Hoyt.

The victim is an 18-year-old man, he is being treated at a local hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.

At this time, police say the victim is not being forthright about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Police are working to determine a motive and to identify the suspect(s) involved.