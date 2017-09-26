Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is asking fans to link arms before the Bears game

GREEN BAY — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is asking football fans to link arms at Lambeau Field before the game against the Chicago Bears, according to ESPN writer Rob Demovsky.

In a tweet posted on Tuesday, September 26th, Rodgers said, “This is about equality. This is about unity and love and growing together as a society and starting a conversation around something that may be a little uncomfortable for people.”

Rodgers went on to say, “we’re going to ask the fans to join in as well and come together and show people that we can be connected and we can grow together.”

Aaron Rodgers on asking the fans to link arms before Thursday's game at Lambeau Field: https://t.co/9N4Sd5uPqU pic.twitter.com/kU4dGJzB5E — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) September 26, 2017