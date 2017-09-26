Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is asking fans to link arms before the Bears game

Posted 4:49 pm, September 26, 2017, by , Updated at 05:14PM, September 26, 2017

GREEN BAY, WI – SEPTEMBER 24: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates after beating the Cincinnati Bengals 27-24 in overtime at Lambeau Field on September 24, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is asking football fans to link arms at Lambeau Field before the game against the Chicago Bears, according to ESPN writer Rob Demovsky.

In a tweet posted on Tuesday, September 26th, Rodgers said, “This is about equality. This is about unity and love and growing together as a society and starting a conversation around something that may be a little uncomfortable for people.”

Rodgers went on to say, “we’re going to ask the fans to join in as well and come together and show people that we can be connected and we can grow together.”

