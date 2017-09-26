Teen father accused of breaking infant daughter’s arm while drunk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARCHBALD, Pa. – An 18-year-old father from Pennsylvania is behind bars, charged with allegedly breaking his infant daughter's arm and not taking her to the doctor until 24 hours after the incident, according to WNEP.

Kylie Mlyczk, 18, of Archbald, was home alone with the girl when the baby girl suffered a break in her arm.

Archbald police were called to a suspected child abuse case on Monday after the 6-week-old girl was brought into the Wright Center in Archbald with a broken arm.

Police later arrested Mlyczk and charged him with aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

"We understand kids fall and get hurt and things like that happen. At six weeks old, it's kind of uncommon for the child to end up with an injury like this," said Archbald Police Chief Tim Trently.

Chief Trently says Mlyczk and the baby's mother were brought in for an interview.

"We ask them why this happened and how this happened, and we try to put it together to see if it actually fits the injury."

Mlyczk told officers that he was watching the infant at their home in Valley View Estates mobile home park and that the baby rolled over and injured her arm.

Officers say they knew that wasn't true since the child is too young to roll over on her own.

Mlyczk would go on to admit that he was drinking most of the day while watching the baby and that he may have tugged her arm too hard while changing her.

Mlyczk said that he called a doctor when the baby seemed to be in pain but didn't receive a call back, according to court documents. The baby wouldn't see a doctor until 24 hours after being hurt.

"It's unfortunate, but it does happen in our world today and we see it quite a bit," said Chief Trently.

Kylie Mlyczk was taken to the Lackawanna County Prison and is being held on $165,000 bail. Archbald police told WNEP Tuesday that they are still investigating the case.