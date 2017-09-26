The Bungee workout: This full body workout combines cardio and resistance

MUSKEGO -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Swoop Fitness in Muskego. It's the bungee workout from Thailand that's taking the world by storm. This full body workout engages all muscle groups and can help enhance the ability to do cardio.
It’s here! The Bungee Workout that is taking the World by Storm! This full body workout combines cardio and resistance which will torch those calories, tone your muscles and tighten that core and its FUN!
Let’s face it, there are hundreds of different workouts trending right now. How will you decide which one is best for YOU? Are you lacking the motivation to get to the gym because you are bored with the same old routine? Have you hit a plateau in your weight loss goal? Are you struggling to find an effective program that combines cardio and muscle toning?
If you answered Yes to any of these questions, then the Bungee Workout is for you! Go ahead…schedule your first class and come fly with us – you won’t regret it!
Classes are by appointment and you can check the availability online. If you don’t see a class that fits your schedule please contact us and we will make every effort to accommodate you.
*Please arrive 10-15 minutes prior to any class time.