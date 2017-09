Another member of the famous Kardashian clan is pregnant — this time it’s Khloe — according to a new report from TMZ.

Khloe Kardashian is Pregnant with Tristan Thompson's Baby!!! https://t.co/2R2M5bShrI — TMZ (@TMZ) September 26, 2017

TMZ says Tuesday, September 26th multiple sources say Khloe is pregnant with her first child, and the father is NBA star, Tristan Thompson.

According to TMZ, the Kardashian is three months pregnant, and she conceived naturally.

This now makes three expecting Kardashians. Kim and Kylie are also expecting their babies to be delivered around mid-January.