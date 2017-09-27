12 charged in federal court in wake of long-term drug, money laundering investigation

MILWAUKEE — United States Attorney Gregory Haanstad announced on Wednesday, September 27th that the following twelve (12) defendants have been charged in federal court with offenses related to a conspiracy to distribute heroin and cocaine, using a firearm in relation to drug trafficking, and money laundering:

Torrence Harris, Sr., age 37

Terrance Hamlin, age 51

Jerry Gray, age 33

Clarence J. Bogan, Jr., age 37

Fontae Kelly, age 34

Michael Davis, age 33

Royel Page, age 27

Joseph Davis, Jr., age 34

Terrence L. Jackson, age 35

Phillip Edwards, age 41

Kevin Williams, age 42

Anyssia Z. Currie, age 27

This case is a part of a long-term federal drug and money laundering investigation based out of Milwaukee.

Law enforcement officers arrested 11 of the above defendants on Wednesday. Torrence Harris remains at large.

In addition to the arrests, law enforcement officers executed 14 federal search warrants in Milwaukee targeting members of this organization. Law enforcement recovered approximately 25 ounces of heroin, 33 grams of a powder that tested positive for fentanyl, five firearms, approximately $100,000 in United States currency, seven vehicles, and two kilo presses. Approximately 250 federal, state, and local officers participated in these arrests and search warrants.

The investigating agencies include the Drug Enforcement Administration, Wisconsin Department of Justice – Division of Criminal Investigation, North Central High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, City of Milwaukee Police Department, Department of Homeland Security – Homeland Security Investigation / Enforcement Removal Operations, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, Federal Bureau of Investigation, United States Marshals Service, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Wisconsin State Patrol, Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department, Racine County Sheriff’s Department, Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department, Waukesha County Metro Drug Enforcement Unit, Wauwatosa Police Department, Greenfield Police Department, West Allis Police Department, and the New Berlin Police Department.