Caught on camera: MPD wants to know if you recognize this man wanted in an attempted theft

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an entry to a vehicle/attempted theft in the neighborhood near the Honey Creek Parkway and Morgan Ave. on Wednesday, September 20th.

The suspect is seen on camera shortly before 2:00 a.m. opening both passenger doors of a 2005 Chrysler Pacifica. The suspect did not steal anything and then fled from the scene.

The suspect is described as a male, white, in his mid-30s, with a shaved head, and last seen wearing a purple shirt, black shorts, and black and gray shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police District Six at 414-935-7261.