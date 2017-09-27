× Charged, but not in custody: Marreon Jones charged in shooting death of Martez Fitz

MILWAUKEE — Criminal charges have been filed against a man accused in the death of 22-year-old Martez Fitz. Fitz as gunned down on Sunday, September 17th near 95th Street and Brown Deer Road in Milwaukee.

The accused in this case is 18-year-old Marreon Jones of Milwaukee. He is facing one count of first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon) and possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent. But officials say he is not in police custody.

According to the criminal complaint, around 8:00 p.m. on September 17th, officers were dispatched to the area for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers saw a large group of people in the street. They were yelling “help him, he is shot.”

At that time, officers spotted a man, later identified as Martez Fitz, lying motionless in the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy revealed Fitz had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. His death was ruled a homicide.

A witness, who knew both the victim and the shooter, later identified Marreon Jones in a photo array as the person who shot Fitz.

This witness indicated that before the shooting, they saw Fitz get out of a silver car around the same time three men, including Marreon Jones, came walking up the sidewalk. The witness states that during a conversation between Fitz and Jones, Jones raised a black semi-automatic handgun, pointed it a Fitz and fired the gun “five times.” The witness claims Jones then walked up to Fitz, who was lying in the street, and fired his gun three more times.

Again, Jones is not in police custody. If convicted on both counts, Jones could face life in prison.