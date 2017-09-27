× Delta flights will now have free in-flight texting

You’ll soon be able to text on any Delta flight for free.

Delta flights worldwide will have free texting through a Gogo app, starting Sunday.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian announced the news on “CBS This Morning” on Wednesday.

“You”ll just access the app on the plane itself … and messaging will be for free,” Bastian said.

When asked if in-flight calls would be next for Delta, he laughed and said “never in my lifetime.”

Delta says the move is the first by a U.S. global carrier.