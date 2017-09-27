Diesel the K-9 retires from West Allis Police Department

WEST ALLIS – A veteran officer of the four-legged kind worked his final shift with the West Allis Police Department. K-9 “Diesel” worked his last shift on Saturday, September 23rd after eight years on the force.

According to a Facebook post by the department, Diesel has been deployed approximately 481 times on a variety of assignments since 2009. He assisted in locating approximately 176 suspects and 37 articles during his career. He also assisted in locating narcotics on numerous occasions.

Captain Ryan McNally and Diesel received the following awards for their performance.

2010 – WLECHA – Rookie K9 Team of the year

2011 – WLECHA – Meritorious K9 Track with Apprehension

2014 – WLECHA – K9 Team of the Year

2015 – WAPD – Superior Police Performance

2016 – WAPD – Superior Police Performance

2016 – WAPD – Distinguished Service Award

The Facebook post reads: “K-9 Diesel has been an invaluable asset to the West Allis Police Department and we are going to miss him. Cpl. McNally will be taking care of him in retirement. We wish K-9 Diesel a long and healthy retirement!”

Enjoy retirement, Diesel!