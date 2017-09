Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are searching for a suspect who fled from police during a traffic stop near North 62nd and Congress Streets Wednesday afternoon, September 27th.

Police attempted to pull the vehicle over around 2:00 p.m. It fled the scene and crashed a short time later.

The driver fled the scene.

Milwaukee police continue to search for the driver.

