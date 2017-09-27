“It’s tough:” NFL anthem protests spark conflicting views among war veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Green Bay Packers players are asking fans in the stands during Thursday night's game against the Chicago Bears to link arms along with the team during the national anthem -- Head Coach Mike McCarthy supports the decision and will join in. This, as President Donald Trump continues to voice his displeasure with the NFL and players taking a knee during the anthem.

FOX6 has heard each end of the spectrum on the issue: veterans who are deeply offended by players using the anthem as a platform, others who say it doesn't bother them at all and one who says he can't take a side.

Over a game of chess Wednesday, Army and Iraq war veteran, Jesse Frewerd, says he cannot say whether NFL players protesting racial injustice during the national anthem is the right move.

"Conflicted is a perfect way to put it. So many have died for our country, like, this cause, and it seems disrespectful but at the same time, I respect his decision to do it," said Frewerd.

His opponent and friend, Lawrecne Winfrey, says it's clear to him the players are more than just pawns and are right to act like it.

"I don't feel it was being disrespectful or anything like that, but anybody who feels that way, it's their right to feel that way about it," said Winfrey.

"The national anthem is sacred," said Jason Murphy, Army veteran - served in Iraq.

Jason Murphy is one of those veterans. He grew up in Manitowoc and now lives in the New Hampshire. Murphy says he was compelled to reach out to us because he's so troubled by the manner of protest.

"So many of us troops have fought and died for that flag. I understand they have their First Amendment right to freedom of speech but there are so many different ways they can go about protesting," Murphy said.

Frewerd says he's not sure which way to go as he's torn by his respect for the flag and freedom for which he fought.

"We live in a country where we don't have to stand. That's the founding premises of our country; we don't make people do things... It's tough, it's tough," said Frewerd.

The opinions also vary on the Packers request for fans to lock arms Thursday. Both of the guys at Dryhootch say it's a good idea. A Korean War veteran we spoke with says he just cannot support any kind of political demonstration during the anthem.