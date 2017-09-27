LIVE: Univ of Louisville discusses FBI’s investigation into federal bribery charges in connection to paying recruits

Louisville schedules news conference in midst of scandal

Posted 11:21 am, September 27, 2017, by , Updated at 11:22AM, September 27, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 19: The Cardinal Bird, mascot for Louisville Cardinals performs before the game against the Michigan Wolverines in the first half during the second round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 19, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville has scheduled a news conference during which officials are expected to address the university’s involvement in a federal bribery investigation, the latest scandal involving the Cardinals men’s basketball program. That news conference is scheduled for noon CDT — and FOX6Now.com plans to stream it.

Cardinals coach Rick Pitino is not mentioned in the federal indictment announced Tuesday that resulted in the arrest of 10 people, including four assistant basketball coaches at major Division I programs. The investigation and arrests come as Pitino and Louisville are appealing NCAA sanctions following a sex scandal that began nearly two years ago.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – MARCH 19: Head coach Rick Pitino of the Louisville Cardinals reacts against the Michigan Wolverines in the second half during the second round of the 2017 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 19, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

In the latest investigation, federal prosecutors say at least three top high school recruits were promised payments of as much as $150,000, using money supplied by Adidas, to attend two universities sponsored by the athletic shoe company. Court papers didn’t name the schools but contained enough details to identify one of them as Louisville.

