× Missing for a year: Search continues for Sincere Grant, missing since September 27, 2016

MILWAUKEE — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is seeking assistance from the public to locate a missing child.

Sincere Grant went missing on September 27th, 2016 in Milwaukee. The now 17-year-old, is believed to still be in the Milwaukee area.

Sincere is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing approximately 140 pounds.

She has brown eyes and brown hair. Sincere has her nose and ears pierced. She may wear glasses.

Anyone with information about Sincere is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-933-4444.