GREENFIELD — The Green Bay Packers celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Ice Bowl, with a bottle of red!

Packers legend Jerry Kramer was in Greenfield Wednesday, September 27th at the Pick ‘N Save on 76th.

Kramer took photos with fans and even autographed a few bottles of wine.

PHOTO GALLERY

Pick ‘N Save is selling the Packers 50th Ice Bowl anniversary wine.

Kramer was part of the team that beat the Dallas Cowboys in that freezing national championship back in 1967.