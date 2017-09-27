× Police: Man struck by gunfire after altercation between two groups of people

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that happened Tuesday night, September 26th.

It happened at approximately 10 p.m., near 24th and Chambers.

The victim, a 52-year-old man, was struck as shots were fired after an altercation between two different groups of individuals. He was not the intended target of the shooter.

He sustained a non-life-threatening injury and is being treated at a local hospital.

Police are continuing to seek the suspects involved in the incident.

