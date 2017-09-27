Pres. Donald Trump says protests will hurt NFL business

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says football players can protest during a game “but they cannot do it during the national anthem.”

Pres. Trump says there are plenty of other places where players can protest.

Pres. Trump says that when players kneel during the anthem “they’re not respecting our country.” NFL players have been kneeling during “The Star-Spangled Banner” to protest racial injustice. Pres. Trump has been criticizing players who take a knee since a rally last week in Alabama.

Addressing reporters at the White House on Wednesday before a trip to Indiana, Pres. Trump says the NFL is in a very “bad box” over the issue.

He says the NFL has to change or business is “going to go to hell.”