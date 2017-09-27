MILWAUKEE -- Now that it finally feels like fall, there's a great way to celebrate the season. Wehr Nature Center hosts it's annual Cider Sunday event this weekend, and Carl is getting an early taste test for us.

Start your fall with a Friends of Wehr tradition, Cider Sunday fundraiser. Held the first Sunday in October every year. Enjoy an afternoon filled with live music, great food, family activities, and fresh-made apple cider. Take a guided walk along the Nature Center trails and explore the changing leaf colors of the season. Proceeds from a fall themed silent auction and raffle will support Wehr Nature Center programming and projects. Cider Sunday is a great way to get the whole family involved in nature for the day. Come dressed for the weather, and be ready for a great time!