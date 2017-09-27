MILWAUKEE -- Now that it finally feels like fall, there's a great way to celebrate the season. Wehr Nature Center hosts it's annual Cider Sunday event this weekend, and Carl is getting an early taste test for us.
About Cider Sunday (website)
Start your fall with a Friends of Wehr tradition, Cider Sunday fundraiser. Held the first Sunday in October every year. Enjoy an afternoon filled with live music, great food, family activities, and fresh-made apple cider. Take a guided walk along the Nature Center trails and explore the changing leaf colors of the season. Proceeds from a fall themed silent auction and raffle will support Wehr Nature Center programming and projects. Cider Sunday is a great way to get the whole family involved in nature for the day. Come dressed for the weather, and be ready for a great time!
Highlights include:
- Making cider with our hand crank cider press.
- Sampling and learning how apple butter is made over an open fire.
- Tapping your toes to live music by The Bluegrass All Stars and The Sweet Sheiks sponsored by WaterStone Investment Services
- Apple tasting-over 8 different varieties
- Participating in our old-fashioned Cake Walk for a chance to win a homemade cake.
- Enjoying an amazing apple crepe or chocolate apple brownie
- Making fall crafts
- Hiking through the fall woods
- Silent auction and raffle
Fee information:
$3 per person
FREE for FOW members
$3 parking fee