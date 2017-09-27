Surveillance images: Suspect wanted in multiple car dealership burglaries

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a burglary at CARite — located near 76th and Calumet. It happened on September 4th.

According to police, the suspect broke a window to the business, entered the business, and stole items from the office. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect is described as black male, between 25-35 years-old, with a thin build, short hair, small beard, a pierced right ear, and a tattoo on his right forearm. He was last seen wearing a white short-sleeved button-down shirt, stone-washed blue jeans, a dark baseball hat with a white logo, black shoes, and black gloves.

The suspect is also believed to be responsible for similar burglaries at car dealerships in Greenfield (on September 3) and Milwaukee (also on September 4).

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police District Four at 414-935-7241.