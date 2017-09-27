“This club means a lot to the kids:” Boys and Girls Club on Milwaukee’s north side to reopen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A Boys & Girls Club on Milwaukee's north side will be able to keep its doors open thanks to a generous donation from one of its namesakes. And families who had kids that attended this club say it can't reopen soon enough.

"We're back! And I'm excited! I'm looking forward to it," said Georgia Issac, mother of children who attend Boys & Girls Club.

A smile from ear-to-ear. That's how one mother of three boys reacted to the news that the Daniels-Mardak Boys & Girls Club was going to reopen.

"This club means a lot to the kids, and it means a lot to my kids. They have a lot of friends here, and the parents kind of bond," said Isaac.

'A club for every kid', that's the saying of the Boys & Girls Club here in Milwaukee. And thanks to a donation of $300,000, this place can keep its doors open.

Back in August, the club announced that due to some funding issues, they would have to close their doors. However, a major donation came through, which means they will soon be open for business.

After-school programs that help with academics, extracurricular activities, and sports can continue to be offered to children who want them.

"I haven't told them yet, so I'm kind of excited to be able to go home today and tell them when they get home from school," said Issac.

The club will open back up on Monday, October 2nd. Parents with children already involved with the club are in the process of being notified about the reopening.