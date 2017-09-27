‘Tis the season for squash! A soup recipe that uses seasonal fall flavors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Fall means it's squash season! In this week's Dining with Duria, Angelica shares a recipe for curried butternut squash soup that is sure to warm you up on a chilly fall day.

Curried Butternut Squash Soup

Ingredients:

1 large butternut squash (about 1 ½ pounds), cut in small cubes

1 tbsp olive oil

1 large yellow or white onion, chopped

2 cups vegetable broth

1 - 1 ½ tbsp curry powder (depending on taste)

1-2 tsp of grated or minced ginger

Pinch of ground nutmeg, allspice and/or cinnamon

1 (14 oz) can of coconut milk, light or full fat, depending on how thick you want the soup

2 garlic cloves

Salt & pepper to taste

Chopped cilantro, kale, or sliced almonds/crushed peanuts for garnish

OPTIONAL: maple syrup or honey to taste (if you want the soup sweeter)

Directions:

1. Heat oil in soup pot. Add the onion and saute over medium-low heat until golden, about 8-10 minutes.

2. Add the squash, broth and spices. Bring to a steady simmer, then cover and simmer until squash gets mushy, about 10 minutes.

3. Transfer soup to a food processor and process until pureed, then transfer back to soup pot. Or use an immersion blender into the pot and process until pureed.

4. Stir in the coconut milk and return soup to simmer. Cook over low heat for another 5-10 minutes, until well heated through. Season with salt & pepper.

5. Just before serving, garnish with sliced almonds, chopped cilantro or kale.