US Cellular Connection Stage torn down to make way for new, state-of-the-art venue

MILWAUKEE — The U.S. Cellular Connection Stage at Summerfest was demolished on Wednesday, September 27th — to make way for an all-new version.

The stage that was torn down has been functional for the last 12 years. But officials with U.S. Cellular say it’s time for an upgrade.

PHOTO GALLERY

What will go in its place? There will be a new, larger stage with an enhanced guest experience. The new stage will provide a Lake Michigan view for the crowd; feature a 25-foot LED screen –- the largest screen on the grounds at Maier Festival Park. It will also offer new lakeside charging stations; and improved access for patrons.

The new U.S. Cellular Connection stage will debut during Summerfest 2018.