UW-Milwaukee police officers begin testing body-warn cameras; “We value our community’s trust”

MILWAUKEE — The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Police Department began testing on Wednesday, September 27th body-worn cameras with a small group of officers.

Many campus and community police departments already use body-worn cameras, including the Milwaukee and Shorewood police departments and campus police at UW-Madison, UW-La Crosse and UW-Whitewater. Cameras help officers perform their duties by recording their interactions with people during official police business and documenting evidence during investigations.

UWM Police Chief Joe LeMire said the following in a news release:

“We value our community’s trust and see this program as a positive step to build upon the good relationship the UWM Police Department already has with its community. This new resource will help our officers make UWM a safe and secure environment in which to learn, live and work.”

They will begin using body-worn cameras with six police officers and plan to expand the program to all 37 by the end of October. A demonstration table will be set up in Spaights Plaza on Oct. 2, the first day of Campus Safety Week, to show students, employees and visitors how the cameras work. The campus community can provide feedback at listening sessions on Oct. 2 and 4.