Vice Pres. Mike Pence to visit Weldall Manufacturing in Waukesha

MILWAUKEE — Vice President Mike Pence will visit Waukesha on Thursday, September 28th. He is expected to visit Weldall Manufacturing, Inc. — and meet with local business leaders, community officials, and Wisconsin families to discuss the need for tax reform in the United States.

Gov. Scott Walker is expected to join the vice president during his visit to Wisconsin.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.