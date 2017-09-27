Winner! Jefferson County resident wins $211K Badger 5 jackpot 💰

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A Jefferson County resident is the lucky winner of a $211,000 Badger 5 jackpot. The Wisconsin Lottery announced Wednesday, September 27th, Glenn Strike of Helenville won the jackpot from the Tuesday, August 22nd drawing.

Strike’s winning numbers were 2, 3, 7, 19 and 30. He purchased the ticket at Kwik Trip located at 611 Gateway Avenue in Mauston.

Badger 5 is a daily lotto game available only in Wisconsin.

Winners at all prize levels have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prizes by mail or in person at the Lottery’s Madison or Milwaukee office.

The Badger 5 jackpot is estimated at $10,000 for Wednesday night’s drawing.

How to Play