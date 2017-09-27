Wisconsin’s graduated driver licensing law has changed the way teens travel, but how?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Becoming a safe, skilled driver takes lots of practice behind the wheel. I mean, think about just how long it can take a child to learn to play a sport or instrument. But driving a car is different for teens -- because the stakes are high and the risks are real. Carrissa Hoim, a motor vehicle safety coordinator with the Crossroads Teen Driving Program at Children's Hospital, joins Real Milwaukee with some tips.

Wisconsin's Graduated Driver Licensing Law (commonly referred to as GDL) protects new drivers and all of us on the road from risks while these new drivers develop experience on the road.

Key components are:

1. The number of hours of practice required behind the wheel during instruction phase.

2. Limiting nighttime driving and restricting the number of passengers during the probationary phase.