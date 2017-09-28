Enjoy a week-long celebration of Milwaukee’s burgeoning cocktail culture

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at the Phoenix Cocktail Club for Milwaukee Cocktail Week. It's a week-long celebration of Milwaukee's burgeoning cocktail culture. They will have coffee drinks, ice cream, drinks and more!

About Milwaukee Cocktail Week (website)

Welcome to Milwaukee Cocktail Week, a week-long celebration of Milwaukee’s burgeoning cocktail culture! We’re excited to once again present to you a week of cocktail and distilled spirit events, this year brought to you by the Milwaukee chapter of the USBG (United States Bartenders Guild).

Scroll below to see the events we have in store for you during the week of September 25th thru October 1st! Some details are still being finalized, but we’ll have updates and more information for you soon. For now, save the dates, plan your week, and prepare your liver for the mayhem to come.