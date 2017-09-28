Experience Guys and Dolls as you never have before, but where?

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Rep has started its new season with a Broadway classic -- one of the greatest musical of all time. Carl is rolling the dice with the case of Guys and Dolls.

Experience Guys and Dolls as you never have before, up close and personal in the intimate Quadracci Powerhouse.

After sold-out productions of Ragtime and Dreamgirls, Mark Clements reunites with Olivier Award-winning choreographer Stephen Mear for a dazzling new production of Guys and Dolls. This celebrated musical comedy follows two small-time gamblers as they pursue love and luck, from the heart of Times Square to the cafes of Havana, Cuba. It’s no surprise that it tops Entertainment Weekly’s list of “Greatest Musicals of All Time,” as this granddaddy of American musicals has it all – show-stopping numbers, a timeless story, and some of the best show tunes ever, including “Luck Be a Lady,” “A Bushel and a Peck,” and “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat.” It’s a sure bet you’ll leave the theater with a smile on your face!