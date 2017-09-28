First 100 customers at new Point Burger Bar Express in Milwaukee will get free burgers weekly

MILWAUKEE — The first 100 customers through the doors of downtown Milwaukee’s new Point Burger Bar Express will receive a free burger every week for a year. The restaurant will host their grand opening on Monday, October 2nd starting at 10:30 a.m.

The new restaurant is located at 322 West State Street — just off Old World Third Street and a half block east of the BMO Harris Bradley Center.

According to a news release from Point Burger Bar Express, after the first 100 customers in the door receive their free burgers for a year, cheeseburgers for customers will be just $1 until 2:00 p.m.

Point Burger Bar Express in downtown Milwaukee is the newest addition to the growing chain. The downtown location will be the third venue to open under the Point Burger Bar name and will soon be followed by a location in Greenfield.