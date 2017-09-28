Foxconn expresses interest in 440th property at airport; “Their interest is logistics inventory management”

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele indicated during his budget presentation at Mitchell International Airport on Thursday, September 28th that Foxconn was interested in utilizing the vacant property the 440th Airlift Wing once occupied.

“The county and the airport has continued to be in negotiations in support of the deal with Foxconn. We are in discussions with Foxconn and their interest in the 440th which is at the southwestern side of the airport. And they’re interested in a lot more than you’ve read about the deal,” Abele said. “They’re looking at a lot of parts of the property. My understanding, their interest is logistics inventory management. They’ve talked about potentially, potentially an assembly facility as distinct from a manufacturing facility, which will be down in Racine.”

Abele said Foxconn has asked what kind of capacity the property has. Abele also pointed out there’s immediate access to commercial and business flights as well as rail.

“Our transportation flexibility is very, very desirable to them,” Abele said.