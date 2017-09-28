Gov. Scott Walker releases names of applicants for Milwaukee County sheriff
MILWAUKEE — Gov. Scott Walker has received applications from 18 candidates hoping to be Milwaukee County sheriff after the vacancy created by the departure of firebrand lawman David Clarke.
Applicants include former Milwaukee police Capt. Earnell Lucas, who was planning to run against Clarke next year, and Milwaukee police Lt. Chris Moews, who previously challenged Clarke in 2014.
Walker’s office released the names of applicants Thursday. Here are all of the applicants (two applicants requested confidentiality):
- Patrick Brever, Oak Creek
- Ruben Burgos, Milwaukee
- Eric Donaldson, Milwaukee
- Joseph Eesley, Milwaukee
- Dr. Kenneth Harris, Milwaukee
- Jose Hernandez, Waukesha
- Earnell Lucas, Milwaukee
- Thomas Meverdeen, Sun Prairie
- Chris Moews, Milwaukee
- Alfonso Morales, Milwaukee
- Tremell Noble, Milwaukee
- Robert Ostrowski, Oak Creek
- Richard Schmidt, Franklin
- Kenneth Stanton, Jr., West Allis
- James Villwock, Oak Creek
- Carianne Yerkes, Milwaukee
- Applicant Requested Confidentiality
- Applicant Requested Confidentiality
Walker has said a panel of experts in law enforcement will recommend finalists for him to interview, but he has not given a timeline to make a decision. The sheriff’s position is up for re-election in November 2018.
Clarke resigned Aug. 31. He left to join a political action committee that supports President Donald Trump.