Gov. Scott Walker releases names of applicants for Milwaukee County sheriff

MILWAUKEE — Gov. Scott Walker has received applications from 18 candidates hoping to be Milwaukee County sheriff after the vacancy created by the departure of firebrand lawman David Clarke.

Applicants include former Milwaukee police Capt. Earnell Lucas, who was planning to run against Clarke next year, and Milwaukee police Lt. Chris Moews, who previously challenged Clarke in 2014.

Walker’s office released the names of applicants Thursday. Here are all of the applicants (two applicants requested confidentiality):

Patrick Brever, Oak Creek

Ruben Burgos, Milwaukee

Eric Donaldson, Milwaukee

Joseph Eesley, Milwaukee

Dr. Kenneth Harris, Milwaukee

Jose Hernandez, Waukesha

Earnell Lucas, Milwaukee

Thomas Meverdeen, Sun Prairie

Chris Moews, Milwaukee

Alfonso Morales, Milwaukee

Tremell Noble, Milwaukee

Robert Ostrowski, Oak Creek

Richard Schmidt, Franklin

Kenneth Stanton, Jr., West Allis

James Villwock, Oak Creek

Carianne Yerkes, Milwaukee

Applicant Requested Confidentiality

Applicant Requested Confidentiality

Walker has said a panel of experts in law enforcement will recommend finalists for him to interview, but he has not given a timeline to make a decision. The sheriff’s position is up for re-election in November 2018.

Clarke resigned Aug. 31. He left to join a political action committee that supports President Donald Trump.