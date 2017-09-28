Man dies after clothes get caught in conveyor belt

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — An Idaho man killed Wednesday night in an accident on a potato farm is being remembered as a kind person who loved to help others.

Kevin Fox, 33, was unloading a potato truck at Mickelsen Farms in the 3000 W. block of 81st. His clothing became caught in the conveyor belt system on the back of the truck, according to a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriffs Office.

Others workers were able to free Fox from the tangled clothing and perform CPR until an ambulance arrived but EMTs were unable to revive him.

This was Foxs first year working potato harvest, according to his girlfriend Millie Hansen.

He was the sweetest guy you would ever meet. He would do anything for anybody and was just a lovable guy, Hansen tells EastIdahoNews.com.

Hansen says Fox liked camping and enjoyed bonfires. He loved to be outdoors and his death has left family members and friends shocked.

I just cant believe hes gone. Im especially worried for his 12-year-old son. Its just heartbreaking, Hansen says.

Bonneville County Sheriff deputies, the Bonneville County Coroners Office and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating the accident.

He will be very missed, Hansen says.