Packers call for unity ahead of Green Bay vs. Chicago matchup

GREEN BAY -- We're just hours away from the Green Bay Packers taking on their heated rivals, the Chicago Bears Thursday night, September 28th. A lot of attention will be placed on the field before the game even starts as the team has asked fans to lock arms throughout the stadium in an effort to show unity and draw attention to race relations in America.

Fans remain torn on the issue, specifically being asked to participate in any type of perceived protest. This began when NFL players throughout the league took to one knee during the national anthem to draw attention to race relations and social injustice.

It drew the attention of President Donald Trump, who called for those players to be fired for disrespect.

Tremendous backlash against the NFL and its players for disrespect of our Country.#StandForOurAnthem🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2017

During Sunday's home game at Lambeau Field on September 24th, three players remained seated during the national anthem, while others stood and locked arms.

The team, with Head Coach Mike McCarthy on board, is asked fans to reach out to those around them and link arms in a sign of unity on Thursday.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he hopes this gesture sparks conversations across the nation about topics that are difficult to discuss. Some fans agree, but others do not.

"What I think is important is that people understand that it's democracy. It's an individual's choice," said Darren Jackson, Bears fan from Chicago.

"Protesting our national anthem at a football game doesn't seem to be the right way," said Katrina McCaffrey, Packers fan from Indiana.

The Packers President and CEO, Mark Murphy, is also standing behind the team -- backing the players right to free speech.