Quick, easy meals: A dish that you can make in 30 minutes or less
MILWAUKEE — Quick and easy meals. Angela Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp with a dish that you can make in 30 minutes or less.
Greek Style Beef & Cheese Ravioli
Ingredients
- 1-1/4 pounds Ground Beef
- 1 package (9 ounces) refrigerated cheese ravioli
- 2 cans (14-1/2 ounces each) diced tomatoes with basil, garlic and oregano, undrained
- 2 cups lightly packed fresh baby spinach
- 1 cup pitted ripe olives
- 1/2 to 3/4 cup crumbled feta cheese
Instructions
1. Cook ravioli according to package directions; drain.
2. Meanwhile, heat deep 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef; cook 6 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Pour off drippings.
3. Stir in tomatoes; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in ravioli; simmer 3 minutes. Stir in spinach and olives; cook just until spinach is wilted. Sprinkle with cheese before serving.
***Test Kitchen Tips: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground Beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F.