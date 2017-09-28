× Quick, easy meals: A dish that you can make in 30 minutes or less

MILWAUKEE — Quick and easy meals. Angela Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp with a dish that you can make in 30 minutes or less.

Greek Style Beef & Cheese Ravioli

Ingredients

1-1/4 pounds Ground Beef

1 package (9 ounces) refrigerated cheese ravioli

2 cans (14-1/2 ounces each) diced tomatoes with basil, garlic and oregano, undrained

2 cups lightly packed fresh baby spinach

1 cup pitted ripe olives

1/2 to 3/4 cup crumbled feta cheese

Instructions

1. Cook ravioli according to package directions; drain.

2. Meanwhile, heat deep 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef; cook 6 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Pour off drippings.

3. Stir in tomatoes; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in ravioli; simmer 3 minutes. Stir in spinach and olives; cook just until spinach is wilted. Sprinkle with cheese before serving.

***Test Kitchen Tips: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground Beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F.