September 28
-
Port Milwaukee welcomes the Hamburg, a 400-passenger cruise ship
-
The 17th Annual Milwaukee River Challenge will splash into town on Saturday
-
It’s all Riverside in a City Conference game with Bradley Tech
-
Be a tourist in your own town: Explore city’s iconic stores with Doors Open Milwaukee
-
Milwaukee Hamilton dominates in City Conference game
-
-
Milwaukee police: 1 dead, 1 wounded in double shooting near 40th and Chambers
-
September 21
-
Say goodbye to summer and hello to fall with these upcoming Milwaukee events
-
Medical examiner: 101 fentanyl-related deaths so far this year in Milwaukee County
-
MIlwaukee Riverside and Milwaukee Pulaski battle in City Conference football game
-
-
Person crashes vehicle into T-Mobile store in Milwaukee
-
Behind the scenes look at the newly build county greenhouses at Mitchell Park Domes
-
The Stained Glass Studio of Milwaukee began business over 30 years ago