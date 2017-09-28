“Family has been located:” Sheboygan police ID elderly woman found sitting by side of road

SHEBOYGAN — The Sheboygan Police Department has identified an elderly woman found near the intersection of N. 35th Street and Superior Avenue early Thursday morning, September 28th. This, after receiving several tips from the public.

Police say just before 4:00 a.m. a passerby spotted an elderly woman sitting along the side of the road who appeared to have been wandering outside for some time. Attempts to communicate with her were unsuccessful, and translation assistance was unable to determine what language she speaks.

After receiving several tips from the public immediately after sending the alert, police say her family has been located.