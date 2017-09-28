Silver Alert: 73-year-old Hiram McClain missing from Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Milwaukee man. 73-year-old Hiram McClain Jr. was last seen on Thursday, September 28th near the VA Medical Center located at 5000 West National Avenue.

McClain has been missing since around 5:00 p.m.

McClain is described as a black male, 6′ tall, 211 pounds. He was last seen wearing gray pants and a light shirt with a pattern. He also has a mustache. He is on foot and it is unknown his direction of travel or where he may be headed.

Anyone with information is asked to call authorities at 414-389-4222.