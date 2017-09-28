Suspect broke into Ohio burial vault, tried to cremate corpse: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio – Police are investigating after someone forced open an Akron business and tried to cremate a corpse, according to WJW.

According to Akron police, it happened sometime between 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday at Akron Burial Vault Co., 95 North Canton Road.

An employee had contacted police after arriving at work and discovering the scene.

The suspect or suspects forced open a north side door on the side of the building. Once inside, they attempted to cremate the corpse. They then left the building after damaging an entry lock on the rear door.

Police did not say who the body belonged to.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police at (330) 375-2552.