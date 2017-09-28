× Suspect sought: Man accused of using fraudulent Wisconsin ID, prescription at Walgreens

BROOKFIELD — Brookfield police are searching for a suspect accused of using a fraudulent Wisconsin ID card and prescription at a Walgreens on September 23rd.

According to police, the man walked into a Walgreens on Greenfield Avenue around 11:30 p.m. and presented a fraudulent Wisconsin identification card. Officials say the man tried to obtain 360 ml of codeine by using a fraudulent prescription.

The suspect is described as a black, male in his late 30’s, 5’10” tall with short black hair.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702.