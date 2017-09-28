Use of deadly force justified in officer-involved shooting in Johnson Creek

JOHNSON CREEK — Jefferson County District Attorney Susan Happ ruled on Thursday, September 28th that use of deadly force was justified when a deputy and police officer fatally shot a naked man, identified as Randy Engstrom Jr. of Milwaukee. Engstrom had committed a carjacking armed with a handgun prior to the shooting — and led police on a 25-mile pursuit. All of this happened on July 11th.

A Waukesha County sheriff’s deputy with 19 years of experience and a Delafield police officer with 22 years of experience were the ones who opened fire. Neither was injured — and both have been cleared in this case.

The complete report by District Attorney Happ on this officer-involved shooting will be made available around Tuesday, October 3rd on the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office website.