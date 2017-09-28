Vice Pres. Mike Pence says there’s ‘lot of consensus’ around tax overhaul

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKESHA -- Vice President Mike Pence says there's "a lot of consensus" around the tax overhaul plan unveiled by President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans.

Pence joined with Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker on Thursday to tout the plan with workers at Weldall Manufacturing in Waukesha and state business leaders.

Pence says for wealthier tax filers the plan is "probably a wash, but we think it's a fairer, simpler tax code."

"The bottom line is tax cuts create jobs, tax cuts create growth, it's worked here in Wisconsin and it's gonna work throughout the United States of America. It really will," Pence said.

Pence says the goal is to pass it before the end of the year and he believes it will have bipartisan backing. Pence says, "There is very broad support for this."

The nearly $6 trillion tax cut unveiled Wednesday would simplify brackets, nearly double the standard deduction and deeply reduce levies for corporations.

Pence was hosting a fundraiser Thursday night in Milwaukee.