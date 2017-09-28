Wisconsin State Fair hosting Half Price Books clearance sale October 13th through 15th

WEST ALLIS — Book lovers rejoice! Half Price Books will be hosting a clearance sale at the Wisconsin State Fair Products Pavilion next month, and everything will be $2 or less!

The Clearance Sale will take place on Friday, October 13th through Sunday, October 15th from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. each day.

According to the event created on Facebook, the sale will have hundreds of books, music, movies, comics and more — and they’ll restock daily.

Parking at the State Fair Park is $6 and admission into the Clearance Sale is FREE.

The sale will accept cash or credit cards. All sales are final.

