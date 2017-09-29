90’s Flashback: Hands on with the Super NES Classic Edition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nintendo is at it again! We go hands-on with the company's new Super Nintendo Classic Edition, complete with 21 built-in retro games.

Nintendo is re-releasing the Super Nintendo in a new format that connects to your HDTV. You get a bunch of built-in games including Super Mario World, Super Mario Kart and more! Relive the 90's and have fun doing it!

The device goes on sale for $80 on Friday, September 29 and Nintendo says they should be easier to get than last year's NES Classic.

More information:

https://www.nintendo.com/super-nes-classic