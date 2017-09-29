Arkansas woman charged with sex crimes involving nine juveniles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. — An Arkansas woman is facing charges of rape, incest, sexual indecency with a minor and computer child pornography, according to the Cross County Sheriff's Office.

Veronica Blake, 34, is accused of sexually assaulting nine juveniles over the past few months, WREG reports. She turned herself in to the sheriff's office Thursday after authorities began investigating an initial report of sexual assault against three juveniles, deputies said.

Blake faces six counts of rape, six counts of incest, seven counts of computer child pornography and one count of sexual indecency with a minor, all felonies. Arkansas State Police are also investigating.

Blake had her first court appearance Thursday where she was given a $100,000 bond.

Outside the jail, Blake's mother said she was completely blindsided and surprised. She thought it could stem from her daughter's pending divorce.

Blake contacted several of the victims using social media, according to law enforcement.

Cross County Sheriff J.R. Smith said his office is not releasing further information or the incident report because it's still under investigation. Authorities expect more victims to come forward.