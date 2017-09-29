Deaths of 2 people investigated in Fond du Lac County

TOWN OF EMPIRE — The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two people at a residence in the Town of Empire.

Authorities say dispatchers received a 911 call from a home health care worker shortly before 8 a.m. Friday who said she found her client dead inside the home.

Sheriff’s officials say emergency responders found a second individual deceased in the home. Detectives are working with the Medical Examiner’s Office to process the scene. No further details were provided.